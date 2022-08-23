Swimming & Diving Announces 2022-23 Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo announced the 2022-23 schedule, which features dual meets with Florida and Texas along with ACC foes Virginia Tech, North Carolina and NC State.

Virginia’s women have won back-to-back NCAA Championships and are returning all three individual NCAA Champions with senior Kate Douglass, junior Alex Walsh and sophomore Gretchen Walsh.

UVA’s men are coming off their third-straight top-10 finish at the NCAA Championships, a first in program history. The Cavaliers return eight of their 10 All-American performers from last season.

Virginia will open the 2022-23 season hosting Florida in a dual meet on Oct. 22 at the Aquatic and Fitness Center. It will be the first time UVA and Florida have faced each other in a dual meet since the 2010-11 season.

The remainder of the fall season UVA will be on the road at Texas for a dual meet Nov. 4 & 5 before traveling to the Tennessee Invite that runs Nov. 11-19 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Virginia’s only other home dual meet will be Jan. 14 against in-state rival Virginia Tech. UVA will travel to North Carolina for a double-dual against NC State and North Carolina (Jan. 20-21).

The Cavaliers will host the Cavalier Invite Feb. 3-5 in preparation for the championship season.

The men’s and women’s ACC Championship will be held in Greensboro, N.C., Feb. 14-18. NCAA Zone Diving Championships will be held March 6-8. UVA’s women will look to win their third straight NCAA Championship March 15-18, in Knoxville, Tenn., and the men are set to compete at the NCAA Championships March 22-25, in Minneapolis, Minn.