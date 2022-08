Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, the No 8 seed, beat Dane Clara Tauson 6-3, 7-6 (1) to reach the quarter-finals of the Tennis in the Land at Cleveland’s iconic Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Flats West Bank on Tuesday evening.

Cornet, ranked No 37, will face the winner of the match between Chinese Shuai Zhang and Italian Martina Trevisan, the second seed, next.

The Frenchwoman won against Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska (6-2, 6-1) ahead of her victory.

In the previous round, Tauson, ranked No 58, defeated French qualifier Harmony Tan (6-3, 6-1).

Cleveland WTA 250, other second-round results (Cleveland’s iconic Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Flats West Bank, hard, USD 251.750, most recent results first):