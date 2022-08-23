Categories
The Beatles’ ‘The Fool on the Hill’: Paul McCartney Discussed the Guru and the Hermit Who Inspired the Song

Paul McCartney said The Beatles‘ “The Fool on the Hill” was inspired by a guru whose critics called him a “fool.” In addition, Paul said a hermit who didn’t engage in World War II influenced the song. “The Fool on the Hill” appeared on the soundtrack of one of The Beatles’ movies.

The Beatles' Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, and others near plants
The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, and others | Hulton Archive / Contributor

The Beatles followed a Hindu guru at 1 point

The Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, sometimes called the Maharishi, was a Hindu guru who served as a spiritual guide for The Beatles. In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul connected the Maharishi to “The Fool on the Hill.” “‘Fool on the Hill’ was mine and I think I was writing about someone like Maharishi,” Paul said. “His detractors called him a fool. Because of his giggle he wasn’t taken too seriously.”

