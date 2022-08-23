The Beatles’ ‘The Fool on the Hill’: Paul McCartney Discussed the Guru and the Hermit Who Inspired the Song

Paul McCartney said The Beatles‘ “The Fool on the Hill” was inspired by a guru whose critics called him a “fool.” In addition, Paul said a hermit who didn’t engage in World War II influenced the song. “The Fool on the Hill” appeared on the soundtrack of one of The Beatles’ movies.
The Beatles followed a Hindu guru at 1 point
The Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, sometimes called the Maharishi, was a Hindu guru who served as a spiritual guide for The Beatles. In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul connected the Maharishi to “The Fool on the Hill.” “‘Fool on the Hill’ was mine and I think I was writing about someone like Maharishi,” Paul said. “His detractors called him a fool. Because of his giggle he wasn’t taken too seriously.”
Paul discussed another guru. “It was this idea of a fool on the hill, a guru in a cave, I was attracted to,” he added. “I remember once hearing about a hermit who missed the Second World War because he’d been in a cave in Italy, and that always appealed to me.”