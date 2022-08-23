The History of Tamina: A Freedman’s Town with Marti Corn and Rita Wiltz – Hello Woodlands

By |



[October 22, 2022] Guest speakers Marti Corn and Rita Wiltz discuss history in our own backyard. Tamina, TX, is considered the oldest freedman’s town in Texas. Rita Wiltz has seven generations of Tamina family in her heritage, and will discuss the past and present. Marti Corn is a photographer, who spent 3 years interviewing and documenting the residents, resulting in her book The Ground on Which I Stand. Come learn about the fascinating history of a hidden landmark of Montgomery County.

Registration is required. Register online, in-person at the Genealogy Room, or by calling 936.522.2701. The Genealogy Room is located upstairs at the Conroe Central Branch Library. Learn More: The History of Tamina: A Freedman’s Town with Marti Corn and Rita Wiltz

Advertisement



