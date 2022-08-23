TheSpectrumEra: Steampunk metaverse offers better playability and profits

TheSpectrumEra is a steampunk universe with exquisite gameplay and a blend of magical undertones. Its story and content are presented through a variety of narrative methods based on multiple games. The platform aspires to build a virtual ecosystem interconnected by several blockchain-based video games.

In this world, gamers can have endless fun, discover limitless possibilities, and use it as a bridge between the virtual and physical worlds. The platform strives to create cutting-edge crypto games that balance gameplay and economy and seek a deeper integration of blockchain technology and games to bring more practical applications to blockchain technology.

TheSpectrumEra uses blockchain technology and solutions to create a matrix of games that share a unified worldview and interoperable on-chain assets. It establishes an open and inspiring collaborative community and DAO, incubates and manages multiple IPs in a decentralized co-creation and sharing manner, and jointly builds a steampunk-themed metaverse.

The Game Matrix

The platform offers a wide variety of gaming genres, from IO, MOBA, casual, and management, to medium-sized SLG and future AAA games. Game assets exist in the form of NFTs that can be traded in the same game. Different groups of players in different games can also exchange their game assets with relative freedom.

All the games share a unified worldview and style which allows players of one game to transfer assets to another game in the same ecosystem. And through cooperation, players can enrich the worldview, as well as the player’s recognition of the IPs, such as the characters, items, and story while further empowering the NFT game assets. The first game in the TheSpectrumEra steampunk metaverse, Kabalos Military Academy (KMA), caused a surge of popularity among both traditional and crypto gaming enthusiasts.

Kabalos Military Academy (KMA) is a casual IO game based on TheSpectrumEra’s worldview. By utilizing blockchain technology, it features 5V5 multiplayer and weapon assembly. Players can assemble weapons of their own design, create a variety of unique weapons, and choose their own weapons and combat styles.

KMA’s free-to-play concept allows all players to participate in the game and experience most of its content and have fun for free. Nearly every aspect of the game, including the opportunity to earn $KMAP by participating in PVP and completing missions, is freely accessible to all players. The game also offers a variety of ways like Daily Missions, Daily Ranked Matches, and seasonal ranking systems to earn $KMAP at high profits.

Stand Out Features

A long-term metaverse project: TheSpectrumEra team is composed of a collective of professional practitioners who are enthusiastic about steampunk culture and very optimistic about the future of crypto games. Every member of the team has rich development experience and technical knowledge in both traditional and blockchain games.

Free-to-play production philosophy: The game’s unswerving Free-to-Play concept allows every player to experience most of the content in the game for free and have fun. Regardless of being a traditional game player or a crypto gamer, players can play the game without any hindrance, enjoy most of the content, earn the game tokens $KMAP, and enjoy the endless fun that KMA brings.

Sustainable P2E Mode: P2E is the core of a crypto game as it determines whether the project can develop sustainably. The platform has deployed a multi-gameplay, multi-task, and multi-incentive game token earning model in the development of KMA where players can earn $KMAP (cryptocurrency) in a variety of ways while playing the game.

The pursuit of better playability: The development team’s primary objective was always to make the game easily playable. Therefore, KMA is designed with an extensive weapon customization system, so that all players can assemble weapons and attack modes of their own design.

PVP modes such as Battle Royale, Skirmish, Demon Lord, and others will be added to the subsequent updated versions, creating a stimulating and exciting competitive atmosphere with multiple different maps and interesting designs.

Collectible NFTs: Each NFT in the game is unique as there is a limited number of NFTs for different themed series of different games in TheSpectrumEra, to ensure the scarcity of each NFT. Similar to how the Genesis mystery box was sold in KMA, once every box in the series has been opened, new NFTs won’t be released. The game also facilitates cross-game use of NFTs across the steampunk universe.

A freely collaborative community-DAO: The platform strives to build a DAO community with the freedom to develop, smoothly collaborate, and offer mutual incentives. Every steampunk enthusiast is provided with an opportunity to participate in the community by submitting suggestions and feedback, soliciting design inspiration, and participating in decision-making and governance.

Decentralized incubation and management of IP: The platform uses the following steps for the incubation and management of related IPs in a decentralized manner:

Confirm the ownership and income rights of IPs through NFTs disperse the same IP to NFT holders, have the NFT holders jointly decide the operation of the IP, and enjoy the income distribution of the IP throughout its life cycle.

Through chain association and proof of work it greatly stimulates the creativity of the majority of users and provides every contributor with the remuneration they deserve, and continuously delivers new content for every IP that people enjoy.

Gradually open source its IPs as all the players can make “forks” in the IPs.As long as the promotional concept of the work has enough support and recognition from the community, it may be changed into a new intellectual property that may be incubated and operated.

Final Word

The platform actively embraces new technologies to create an open community that works with a vast number of steampunk enthusiasts and pan-entertainment practitioners to create the epitome of steampunk functionality.

TheSpectrumEra explores possibilities and works to create an inhabitable steampunk metaverse where users can play multiple games unhindered, read and watch numerous works, participate in design, feedback, testing, and invite others to join.

With the help of blockchain technology and solutions, the residents of TheSpectrumEra will be the true owner of their data, assets, and rights. Thus, users who become a part of this exciting project will reap the benefits that come with the growth of TheSpectrumEra in addition to the many experiences the platform has to offer.

