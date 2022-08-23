Ukraine: Russia’s offensive ‘hasn’t moved’ in north says Clarke

The Ukraine-Russia spar shows no sign of letting up, with tensions between the warring nations continuing to simmer as Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov confirmed Moscow rockets had fallen on homes in the city on Tuesday. In an emotional Facebook post, Mr Filatov told Ukrainians to “please stay under cover,” as “there are already facts of rockets falling on private houses”. Dnipro is among the cities located in Ukraine’s south-central region, and during the conflict with Russia, which started in February, has been subjected to a series of long-range missile strikes.

Mr Filatov’s remarks come as crowds gathered in Russia’s capital for the funeral of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, who was one of Moscow’s biggest nationalist idealists. Reports from Moscow claim Dugina was murdered in a car bomb attack outside the capital, with security officials in Russia pointing the finger at Ukraine. Her father said at the gathering: “If her tragic death has touched someone, she would have asked them to defend sacred (Russian) Orthodoxy, the people and the Fatherland. “She died for Russia, in the motherland and on the frontline which is not in Ukraine but here.”

Ukrainian losses: The extent of Kyiv’s victims to Putin’s war laid bare

The Ukrainian President with his Polish counterpart

While the impact the conflict has is felt across the globe, the casualties for both nations involved continues to grow. At the beginning of the war, Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were hailed for their patriotic decision to go toe-to-toe with Russia, infuriating President Vladimir Putin in the process. But with the conflict now nearly six months old, both battered sides are beginning to count the human cost of the damage. The latest figures from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights show that up to August 14, at least 5,514 Ukrainian deaths have been recorded as a result of the conflict; among these, some 356 were children. JUST IN: Russian forces stuck in the north while ‘under pressure’ from Ukraine

Ukrainian President with Turkey leader

The number of injured Ukrainians, the Office noted, was 7,698, with 595 said to be children. Figures of those lost and injured to the conflict have proved difficult to confirm throughout, with both Russia and Ukraine believed to be holding back on definitive numbers. Earlier this month it was claimed nearly 100,000 Russians had succumbed to the war, though Moscow has not confirmed any actual figure since March, when it claimed 1,351 of its troops had been killed. At that point in the conflict, US officials said the actual figure was somewhere closer to 5,000. DON’T MISS:

WATCH a Russian tank get obliterated after being targeted [ANALYSIS]

Zelensky vows to ‘liberate’ Russian-occupied Crimea [INSIGHT]

Ukraine sweeps Putin aside with HIMARS weapon [ANALYSIS]

Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan leader

Discussing the figures, with particular reference to Russia’s military, Seth G. Jones, the director of the international security program at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, claimed the Russian army was “seriously depleted”. He added: “That has implications on their ability to fight an effective ground campaign in Ukraine.” Mr Jones said that initially Russia had been able to get civilians signed up for military duty, but in the months since that new recruits and reservists had become difficult to convince. In total, Mr Jones predicted, around 85 percent of Russia’s fielded army had been sent to Ukraine. This equated to, the New York Times suggested, around 900,000 active troops.

Russia’s military power