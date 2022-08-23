You might know stand-up comedian Mohammed “Mo” Amer from his Netflix comedy special, Mo Amer: The Vagabond or from the hilarious Hulu comedy series Ramy. Now, he’s bringing his acting skills to the streamer with new series, Mo.

The heartfelt comedy is created and executive produced by Amer and Ramy Youssef, according to Netflix. Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Harris Danow, Luvh Rakhe, and director Solvan “Slick” Naim also take on executive producer duties.

The upcoming Netflix Original was filmed in Houston, Texas. The dramedy will consist of eight, 30-minute episodes, and premieres Wednesday, August 24. It stars Amer as Mo, Farah Bsieso as Yusra, Omar Elba as Sameer, Teresa Ruiz as Maria, and Tobe Nwigwe as Nick.

So what can you expect to see in the new comedy?

What is Mo starring Mohammed Amer about on Netflix?

Amer will play a fictionalized version of himself – Mo Najjar. His character straddles the line between two cultures, three languages, and the many struggles he faces as a Palestinian refugee. He and his family are constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship.

Mo, his resilient and spiritual mother, sister, and older brother flee to Houston, Texas. There, Mo laughs the pain away and learns to adapt to his new world. Though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks, according to a Netflix press release.

The trailer reveals how the Palestinian refugee sells merchandise like belts, watches, and purses to make money and support his family since he can’t get a job without proper immigration papers. The new Netflix series seems like a fun watch with a unique take. This show is definitely one I’ll be checking out! What about you?

Will you be watching the new Netflix series? Does it sound interesting to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The eight-episode season of Mo premieres Wednesday, Aug. 24 on Netflix.