Woman furious as neighbour puts up fence to avoid ‘handful of leaves’ – ‘looks ridiculous’

The woman took to parents’ blog Mumsnet to share her story: “Our semi-detached neighbour spoke to us recently about leaves from a bush in our garden being on her driveway. It’s an evergreen, and the leaves she was referring to (about a handful) contained only a few from the bush.”
The woman explained that her neighbour asked her to contact an expert to look at the bush or remove it.
“The bush is fine, although we had been thinking about taking it out, prior to her complaint,” she said.
She also claimed the neighbour does “all manner of odd things” such as spraying water onto their property or asking that workmen enter their garden to clean it.
The woman continued: “End of last week she asked for a fence to be put in all around her front drive due to leaves.
“This is likely to look ridiculous as none of the other properties have fences at the front, and all because of one bush. It also feels as she is doing it more to ‘make a point’.
“She has done this type of behaviour with various other things before, and it feels more like a control issue – than a bush issue,” she explained.
The woman asked if she should remove the bush and “let her ‘win’” or leave it “having a ridiculous fence put up”.
Other forum users took to the comments to share their opinion with many saying removing the bush would be a “win-win”.
One user said: “You’ve been thinking about removing the bush, your neighbour would like it removed. To me, that seems win-win? Not she wins and you lose?”
Another added: “Well if you think removing the bush would be the end of it, maybe just do it.”
Others, however, disagreed with forum user Blackdiame saying: “I’d let her put the fence up then take out the bush but I’m pretty like that.”
Forum user Stayinghometoday commented: “Why don’t you put up your own fence? At least you can then choose what it looks like.
Another forum user, SmithfamilyRobinson, shared her own experience: “Are you me?! Our neighbour dislikes leaves too…
“She put a high fence up along the detached side – the wrong way so we have the ugly struts. The workmen trashed our flower beds putting it in.
“Mercifully we no longer have to speak to her due to the fence now but she wants us to prune a tree on the corner of our property which we’ll probably agree to in case she gets a random workman up a ladder with a chainsaw.
“Everyone around here is obsessed with cutting all the big trees,” she explained.
