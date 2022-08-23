World of Warcraft Shadowlands is free right now

Whenever there’s a new expansion upcoming for World of Warcraft, it gives me major MMO FOMO; the possibility of capturing former RPG glories is a tantalising prospect indeed, but sometimes to cost of entry for such an endeavor is just too high. With that, Blizzard has announced that you can get the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion for free, right now, with a level-50 character boost thrown in for good measure.

With Dragonflight looming on the horizon it would seem that now is the perfect time to bust out those macros and get up to speed with what you’ve missed. From now, until 5 September, you can get a free copy of the Shadowlands expansion, as well as a level 50 character boost so you can play that content straight away.

How to claim your free copy of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Open the Battle.net Desktop App and log in.

Click the gift icon on the top right side of the app, next to the notification bell icon.

In the confirmation window, look for your gifts and click the ‘claim’ button.

Launch WoW and create your new level 50 character.

There are some limitations to this gift from Blizzard; Battle.net accounts that don’t have a previously-released expansion attached their any of their accounts are not eligible for the freebie, and those who already have Shadowlands on any of their accounts also aren’t eligible.

Looks like Blizzard is trying to hit that sweet spot of lapsed players, trying to draw them back into the fold so they’ll hopefully purchase the Dragonflight expansion when it releases in December.

All in all, a decent day if you’re an older World of Warcraft player. Free stuff is always nice, and if you like what you see then there is a whole host of WoW content coming at you at the end of this year, with Dragonflight shaping up to be one of their best yet. Did you hear that you can pet the dog? You can pet the dog. 10/10 from me.