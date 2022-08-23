Zelenskiy: Ukraine will take back Crimea by any means it deems right

FILE PHOTO – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres following their meeting in Lviv, Ukraine August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine would recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia by any means it deemed right, and that it would not consult other countries before doing so.

Zelenskiy made the comments at a news conference in Kyiv after the leaders of dozens of countries and international organisations took part – most of them by video – in Crimea Platform, a forum hosted by Ukraine.

Reporting by Max Hunder and Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage

