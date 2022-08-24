🌱 Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Hints At 2024 Run + 2 Officers Stabbed





Good morning Miami! Welcome back to the latest edition of the Miami Daily.

Here’s a quick look at what’s happening in town: 🚑 Two Miami-Dade police officers were hospitalized in a stabbing incident Wednesday.

📺 A Miami couple was featured on “The Amazing Race” in Munich, Germany.

⚖️ A former Hollywood police officer is fighting battery charges in court. Today is National Burger Day. Several restaurants will be celebrating the occasion around the nation.

First, today’s weather: A stray afternoon t-storm. High: 91 Low: 82.

📢 I’m looking for business owners and marketers in Miami who want to build awareness, connect with customers and increase sales. I have a limited number of sponsorships available to introduce our Miami Daily readers to local businesses they need to know about. If that’s you, then I invite you to learn more and secure your spot now.

Here are the top stories in Miami today: 1. Two Miami-Dade Police department officers were hospitalized after they were stabbed by a suspect during an incident in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street. (NBC Miami)

2. “The Amazing Race” on CBS premiered with a Miami team. Teams are competing in an epic race around the world and started off in Munich, Germany. They will also visit Austria, Italy, France, Spain, and Nashville. (CBS Miami) 3. Former Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri was charged with battery in August of 2019. He was accused of hitting Raymond Schachner while he was handcuffed inside of his house. Barbieri could face a misdemeanor battery charge and one year in jail if convicted. (WSVN) 4. A South Florida man was found guilty of charges related to January 6th Insurrection on Capitol Hill. 37-year-old William Rogan Reid is guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing a record, document, or other objects, both felonies, as well as five related misdemeanor offenses. He could face 20 years in prison for each felony as well as more time for the other charges. (Miami Patch) 5. City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez teased a potential 2024 presidential run during an interview with Fox Business. Suarez is an attorney and son of a former mayor, Xavier Suarez, and was re-elected to his second term as Miami mayor in November. (Miami Patch) Today in Miami:

That’s it for today. I’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow morning with another update! — Carlos Hernandez About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles. Have a news tip or suggestion for an upcoming Miami Daily? Contact me at carlosreportsnews@gmail.com