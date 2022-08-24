🌱 Proposed Mil Tax Increase Fails + Tampa Student Arrested With Gun





An afternoon thunderstorm. High: 90 Low: 77.

Here are the top stories in Tampa today: 1. Hillsborough County voters shot down a proposed mil property tax increase for raises for teachers. Hillsborough County was accused of mismanaging its budget last year, resulting in the Department of Education nearly taking over the district. (Tampa Patch)

2. 28-year-old Tara Ballou, a teacher and employee at Children’s Land of Imagination Academy, was arrested for child abuse on Tuesday. The owner of the daycare, 51-year-old Rong Lui, was also recently arrested for the same thing. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shared videos of the incidents, which could be disturbing to viewers. (ABC Action News) 3. Voters delivered an upset loss to Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Jared Smith, who found himself in local and national headlines this year when he sought to deny a 17-year-old an abortion, partly because she had a C average GPA. Smith ran an unusually partisan race for a nonpartisan role, with bitter attack ads against his opponent, causing some to pull their endorsements from his campaign before his eventual loss. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

4. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at a hotel in Tampa Wednesday morning. The incident happened at the Quality Inn in the 10000 block of Princess Palm Avenue. (WFLA) 5. Officers arrested a student at Hillsborough High School for bringing a gun on campus, Tampa police said Tuesday. The teen was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm. (Fox 13) Today in Tampa: Wedding & Event Industry Mixer at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Tampa. (2 p.m.)

at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Tampa. (2 p.m.) Art On The House at Tampa Museum Of Art. (4 p.m.)

at Tampa Museum Of Art. (4 p.m.) Networking Event & Business Card Exchange at American Social Tampa. (5:30 p.m.)

at American Social Tampa. (5:30 p.m.) Community Yoga Class at Tampa Sports Academy. (6 p.m.)

at Tampa Sports Academy. (6 p.m.) “I’m Obsessed” An Art Show By Laura Eve at The Disco Dolls Studio. (6 p.m.) From my notebook: Keel Farms has partnered with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be the official sangria and cider partner for the home games at Raymond James Stadium . The Plant City-based producer will sell Pirate Punch Cider as well as their blueberry and strawberry sangria game days. (ABC Action News)

has to be the for the home games at . The Plant City-based producer will sell Pirate Punch Cider as well as their blueberry and strawberry sangria game days. (ABC Action News) TradeWinds Islands Resorts is hosting its 3rd Annual Bucs Beach Bash from September 9 to 11 as the Bucs take on the Dallas Cowboys for their NFL season opener. The event will include live music, corn hole tournaments, poolside parties, a Bucs Watch Party, Kids Zone, and more. (That’s So Tampa)

is hosting its from as the Bucs take on the Dallas Cowboys for their NFL season opener. The event will include live music, corn hole tournaments, poolside parties, a Bucs Watch Party, Kids Zone, and more. (That’s So Tampa) Tampa city leaders made a leap forward to a new, state-of-the-art recreation complex in East Tampa on Wednesday with the start of the demolition at the old Penny Saver Food Market . The new complex will span 10 acres. (WTSP)

