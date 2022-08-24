10 Most Bizarre Product Placements In Movies Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Summary: Darkness has settled over New York City as Shredder and his evil Foot Clan have an iron grip on everything from the police to the politicians. The future is grim until four unlikely outcast brothers rise from the sewers and discover their destiny as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Release Date: 2014-08-08 Cast: Alan Ritchson, Danny Woodburn, Megan Fox, whoopi goldberg, Will Arnett, Pete Ploszek, Noel Fisher, William Fichtner, Jeremy Howard Director: Jonathan Liebesman Rating: PG-13 Writers: André Nemec, Josh Appelbaum

People who have seen the recent action film Bullet Train may have noticed a Fiji water bottle survive a fairly high-octane action sequence, proving that nothing can overcome the power of product placement. As ridiculous as it can sometimes be, product placement tends to be a necessity for movies made within the traditional Hollywood system.

Most of the time, product placement isn’t all that noticeable, but sometimes it is so jarring that it causes people to raise their eyebrows. Some examples have been successful, some unsuccessful, and some have strange stories that are more interesting than the movies they are in.

Die Hard 2 (Black & Decker)

Die Hard 2 doesn’t hold up quite as well as the original, but it has an appeal to it that brings fans back for repeated viewings. However, one thing that fans won’t see on a rewatch is a scene where John McLane uses a Black & Decker tool, but there’s an intriguing reason for that.

According to Den of Geek, 20th Century Fox and Black & Decker had a lucrative deal to have one of their power drills featured in the movie. Black & Decker had promotions planned, but the scene ended up being cut, leading to a massive lawsuit. All because of a single mistake in the editing suite.

Superman II (Marlboro)

The scene in Superman II where Superman battles Zod and his forces, a scene from Richard Donner’s original cut of the movie, is pretty iconic, but there’s one glaring oddity that instantly dates the movie. Throughout the scene, a Marlboro truck is heavily featured, with Superman even crashing through it.

There are other Marlboro ads in the movie, which to be fair, was a big deal at the time, but it might raise the eyebrows of the more hardcore fans of The Man of Steel. It may sound nitpicky, but the idea of a Superman movie promoting cigarettes feels a bit off, especially during an era when Superman was the big blue boy scout everyone expects him to be.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Pizza Hut And Dominos)

The Ninja Turtles love their pizza, so when the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came out in the ’90s, it made sense that the movie would have a tie-in with a pizza restaurant. That said, the turtles about where they like pizzas, as the VHS release of the film featured two of the most famous pizza chains in North America.

In MTV’s article on the history of pizza product placement in TMNT movies, they bring up that Pizza Hut had a tie-in with the VHS of the movie where a coupon would come with it and an advert would play before the movie starts. However, in the movie itself, The Turtles order a pizza from Dominos instead.

Moonraker (7-Up)

James Bond isn’t a stranger to product placement, but when it comes to 7-Up, never has a brand felt so divorced from the identity of the series. Moonraker is an odd film, very different from Ian Fleming’s novel, and just one of James Bond’s sillier film adventures.

In several shots in the eleventh James Bond movie, 7-Up ads randomly pop up and a 7-Up canister is visible in the wake of a battle between Bond and Jaws. As weird as it is to see James Bond, who would probably be mortified by the prospect of drinking a soft drink rather than his famous martini, plug 7-Up so heavily, it still might be one of the least ridiculous aspects of Moonraker.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Sony Products)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2, initially, was going to be really different before Sony Pictures began to interfere with the movie’s production. Among the studio’s additions was a ridiculous amount of Sony-branded product placement constantly shown throughout the movie.

As pointed out by Business Insider, in a single promotional photo from the movie, four Sony products were in frame and that’s just the beginning. When Spider-Man joined The MCU, Sony’s product placement was toned significantly, despite the studio still being involved.

Quantum Of Solace (Tom Ford)

As stated prior, the James Bond franchise is no stranger to product placement, but the promotion of a certain suit manufacturer in Quantum of Solace raises a bizarre continuity question. Whereas Brioni provided suits for the prior film, Casino Royale, Tom Ford provided suits for Quantum, however, because the movie is set immediately after the events of Casino Royale, the suit switch causes a unique problem.

In Mr. Sunday Movies’ hilarious review of the film, cohost Nick Mason brings up the fact that Bond goes from wearing a navy three-piece suit with a track stripe from Brioni in Casino Royale to a darker, two-piece suit with a pinstripe look supplied by Tom Ford. This makes watching Quantum of Solace immediately after Casino Royale a rather disjointed experience.

United Passions (FIFA)

There’s a fine line between product placement and propaganda, with the infamous film United Passions resting comfortably on that line. United Passions is a film that retells the details of the first World Cup, but with FIFA producing the film, their depiction in the film skews more to the positive side.

As covered by ESPN, the film was released in the midst of the FIFA corruption scandal, which led to FIFA’s president, Sepp Blatter, played in the film by the highly underrated Tim Roth, stepping down. This film left a massive stain on FIFA’s public image, with the scandal causing the film to only gross $918 on its opening weekend.

Mac And Me (McDonald’s)

E.T. was a film that made peaceful aliens popular for a time in the ’80s, with McDonald’s wanting a piece of the box-office limelight that the Steven Spielberg classic was hogging. Mac and Me is an infamous E.T. knockoff, often regarded as one of the worst movies ever made, which must sting for the McDonald’s executives who commissioned it, as McDonald’s is all over the movie.

Halfway through the movie, Eric, the little boy who discovers the eponymous MAC (Mysterious Alien Creature,) takes the creature to a McDonald’s, at which hijinx leads to a dance sequence involving Ronald McDonald himself. For better or worse, the McDonald’s dance number is certainly the highlight of the ironic cult classic.

Batman (Nike)

Tim Burton’s first Batman movie was a pop culture juggernaut in 1989, bringing the darkness that The Caped Crusader had been known for years in the comics to the big screen for the first time. Among Batman’s arsenal of gear, a notable inclusion is a pair of Nike Air Trainers built into his armored boots.





In an article by Complex, costume designer Bob Ringwood recalls that Nike actually helped include the boots for free, though he never elaborated as to what Nike’s motivations were. The Nike shoes aren’t super visible in the actual movie but are visible upon closer inspection of the Batsuit.

100 Years (Louis XIII)

Now there’s a good chance that most people have never even heard of 100 Years, even though it has renowned director Robert Rodriguez behind the camera and John Malkovich serving as both the lead star and the writer of the movie. To be quite frank, the reason why it isn’t that well known is that no one that is alive right now will ever see the film.

As IndieWire puts it, the movie has been placed in a vault that is programmed to open on November 18th, 2115, 100 years after the movie was announced in 2015. 100 Years is a callback to the amount of time it takes to create a bottle of Louis XII cognac, which to be fair, is certainly some rather creative marketing on Louis XIII’s part.

