12 Times Celebrities Frivolously Spent Money And I’m Shaking My Head At A Lot Of These

1.
Pete Davidson and Colin Jost recently teamed up to buy a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat.
2.
Celine Dion clearly hates dry air because she bought herself a ridiculously expensive humidifier.
3.
Back when Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were still a couple, he bought her an entire plane.
4.
Jay-Z spent $55 million on a racehorse.
5.
Ashton Kutcher bought a $200K ticket to space — and didn’t even end up going.
6.
Elton John spent over $400K on flowers.
7.
Kendall Jenner purchased a $52K knitted sofa.
8.
Kim Basinger bought the town of Braselton, Georgia for $20 million cash.
9.
Steven Spielberg bought a piece of movie memorabilia for $60K.
10.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bought a very extravagant Christmas gift for North one year.
11.
Kelly Rowland bought Blue Ivy a pricey gift before she was even born.
12.
Beyoncé spent $100K on a pair of leggings for a performance.
