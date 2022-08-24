72-year-old mother dies after being set on fire, son charged with murder: Winston-Salem Police

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street.

Mother dies after being set on fire, son charged with murder in Winston-Salem

A 72-year-old mother died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News.The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died. Park faces a murder charge and was placed in jail. Other Trending Stories

