Alaska State Troopers give a gravestone to victim of Robert Hanson

Robin Pelkey was a longtime unidentified victim of serial killer Robert Hanson.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Last week, the Alaska State Troopers laid a headstone for Robin Pelkey, a longtime unidentified victim of serial killer Robert Hanson.
Due to Trooper’s efforts with genetic genealogy, law enforcement was able to identify Pelkey’s remains and honor her grave with a new marker reading her name.
Patricia Busby worked on the case. She spoke of Pelkey being laid to rest one final time.
“I think today is meaningful because, for so long, she was only known as Horseshoe Harriet. or Jane Doe,” Busby said. “I think it’s so important to have her name given back to her identity. So her story can be told, she was meaningful. She meant something to her family. Now, she means something to all of us.”
Randy McPherson worked on the case as an investigator.
“I’m glad we could finally do this for her and her family, and it just kind of puts a bookend to a very, very long case,” McPherson said. “There was a lot of work that was involved in this, and we’re just very, very satisfied and grateful to have been participating in this case, and glad to finally get her name back.”
According to DPS, genetic genealogy has been a powerful tool in recent years for identifying the remains of victims and suspects in high-profile Trooper cases.
