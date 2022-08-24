Categories
Technology

Apple hosts world premiere event for See ahead of August 26 debut


Apple is rolling out the red carpet for the cast and crew of See ahead of the premiere of its final season.

Ahead of Friday’s debut, Apple TV+ hosted a premiere event for See at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles. Attending the event was the series star Jason Momoa and many others from the cast and crew.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper and stars Momoa, Hera Hilmar, Nesta Cooper, Olivia Cheng, Michael Raymond-James, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Dayo Okeniyi, Tamra Tunie and more.

Premiere event for season three of See

Premiere event for season three of See (Image credit: Apple)

The first episode of the eight-episode final season, which stars Momoa, will premiere on Friday, August 26. Each additional episode will premiere weekly on Fridays until the series finale in October.

What will the final season of See be about?





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.