Apple hosts world premiere event for See ahead of August 26 debut

Apple is rolling out the red carpet for the cast and crew of See ahead of the premiere of its final season.

Ahead of Friday’s debut, Apple TV+ hosted a premiere event for See at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles. Attending the event was the series star Jason Momoa and many others from the cast and crew.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper and stars Momoa, Hera Hilmar, Nesta Cooper, Olivia Cheng, Michael Raymond-James, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Dayo Okeniyi, Tamra Tunie and more.

Premiere event for season three of See (Image credit: Apple)

The first episode of the eight-episode final season, which stars Momoa, will premiere on Friday, August 26. Each additional episode will premiere weekly on Fridays until the series finale in October.

What will the final season of See be about?

In the third and final season of SEE, Baba Voss and his tribe must face a new technological threat that could destroy all of them.

“See” is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

Starring alongside Momoa in the third season of “See” are ensemble cast members Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

If you haven’t seen the official trailer, you can check it out on YouTube below:

The third and final season of See is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.