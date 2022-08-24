Categories
Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) rumors: Everything you need to know


The current Apple Watch SE has been around since 2020 which means it’s now long overdue for a little bit of love. The current rumors have Apple choosing 2022 as the year to refresh the budget wearable, but those hoping for big improvements are set to be largely disappointed. Assuming those rumors turn out to be on the money, that is.

The new Apple Watch SE won’t be the only Apple Watch to be announced this year. Rumors also have Apple refreshing its main model, giving us a new Apple Watch Series 8 to replace the outgoing Apple Watch Series 7. Rumors of a new rugged version of the Apple Watch continue to swirl as well, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggesting it will be larger and tougher than any Apple Watch that came before it.





