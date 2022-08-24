BBC ‘no longer fit for purpose’ as new poll shows staggering majority supports defunding





The BBC is celebrating its 100th year of operations after launching regular television programming on August 22, 1932, from the basement of Broadcasting House, London. However, as viewer habits have changed in recent years, the corporation’s funding is under scrutiny, with many Britons demanding for the licence fee to be scrapped.

The vast majority of the BBC’s budget comes from a mandatory £159 annual television licence fee charged to all British households and organisations with devices which can watch TV programmes. READ MORE: BBC slammed over ‘woke’ box-ticking by ex-Crimewatch presenter The BBC’s revenue is complemented by the sale of drama and news programmes produced by BBC Studios. In a poll that ran from 1pm on Monday, August 22, to 2pm on Wednesday, August 24, Express.co.uk asked readers: “Should the BBC be defunded?” Overall, 6,487 people cast their votes with the overwhelming majority of readers, 96 percent (6,227 people) answering “yes”, the BBC should be defunded. A further four percent (241 people) said “no” it should not be, while just 19 people said they did not know.

In the hundreds of comments left below the accompanying article, it was clear readers felt strongly about defunding the BBC. Username Sterling77a said: “Defund the BBC. The BBC no longer commands respect and is an anachronism in the 21st century. “The fact it relies on a licence fee to operate is no longer acceptable.” Username lieexposer said: “The BBC once had a purpose and was worth paying for. “Time to stop treating it as something special and let it compete on a commercial basis.” Username MadeleineC said: “With a heavy heart, I think it’s time to defund the BBC as it is no longer the impartial, professional service it was.”

Meanwhile, username Lesi wrote: “BBC is no longer fit for purpose.” And username paddy47 said: “Licence fee should be scrapped, why should I pay for a channel I don’t watch.” The UK TV licence fee is enshrined in law until 2028 but Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said the Government will be reviewing the funding model before the next charter period. The current fee has been frozen at £159 for the next two years to cut costs for households. In April, a white paper on the matter said: “An increasing number of households are choosing not to hold a TV Licence, as fewer people choose to watch live TV or other activities that require a TV Licence. “Should this trend continue as expected there are clear challenges on the horizon to the sustainability of the licence fee.” DON’T MISS: ‘Angry and demoralised’ BBC staff fury at financial cuts [UPDATE]

The Axe the Tax campaign argues the BBC has lost the confidence of British taxpayers. In a Find Out Now poll conducted in January, some 71 percent of respondents said they thought the TV licence fee was “very bad value or not enough value” for money. Meanwhile, 63 percent thought that the fee should be abolished.