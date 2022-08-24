Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham discover fate

The Carabao Cup third-round draw takes place tonight and Express Sport is on hand to bring you all the latest as the Premier League clubs that have qualified for European competitions enter the tournament.

Champions League hopefuls Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea join Europa League pair Manchester United and Arsenal in the third round. West Ham, who take on Viborg in the Europa Conference League qualifiers second leg on Thursday, complete the line-up.

The draw is set to kick-off after the competition of Tranmere Rovers’ home clash with Newcastle (7.45pm KO).