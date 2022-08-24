City eyes middle ground in battle of pickleball, tennis courts

The Dallas City Council avoided pitting the pickleball and tennis communities against one another when deciding the best option to accommodate both.
Due to an increase in use of the pickleball courts on the southeast corner of LaCreole Dr. and Barberry Avenue and the tennis courts at Roger Jordan Community Park, a choice of four options was presented to the council Aug. 15. These included adding two new pickleball courts, swapping the locations of pickleball and tennis courts, recoating the tennis court for dual use or restriping the tennis court of dual use.
Rather than committing to expend any funds at this time, the board chose to explore the feasibility and fifth option – the construction of two tennis courts at the old pickleball site.
The inquiries began early last year. At the April 27, 2021, meeting of the Parks Advisory Board, the board requested that staff look into options to add additional pickleball courts at the Roger Jordan Community Park location. City staff evaluated what additions and modifications could take place both at the existing pickleball site as well as at the tennis courts across the street. Staff presented these options at the Board’s Nov, 16, 2021, meeting. However, a quorum was not present so no action could be taken.
Staff again presented the options at the June 15 meeting this year of the Parks Advisory Board. At that meeting, the board voted to recommend that the tennis courts be resurfaced for dual use as tennis and pickleball courts.
Bob Tucker, city liaison for the Dallas Pickleball club, said the restriping was the least preferred option staff presented.
“The pickleball club is not in favor of the dual-purpose coating the tennis courts. First, we already have lines painted on tennis ball courts for this purpose with mixed results,” Tucker said during public comment. “Second, two tennis players are allowed 1 ½ hours of court time, which would displace 16 pickleball players. This will cause frustration to both tennis and pickleball players as well as the Parks Department and the city. The DPC feels this is a waste of taxpayer funds that could be used later to build more courts.”
The swapping out the courts was the Pickleball Club’s preferred solution.
“Move the pickleball to the current tennis courts. There is room for eight pickleball courts eliminating all the issues above. Move tennis to pickleball courts. Tennis is rarely played and one court would be enough,” Tucker concluded.
The estimated cost of the dual pupose striping would have been just $8,000. The swapping option carried the highest estimated price tag at $63,300. Tucker, however, said those costs could easily be offset by the enlisted the aid pickleball club members who already have experience in other locations building courts.
However, tennis players, such as camp coach Mary Christianson and others, pointed out tennis remains as popular today as ever. Christianson pointed out she’s been coaching youth in the finer art of tennis since 1978. The tennis courts, currently use both by the community and the Dallas High School JV team, cannot lose out courts specifically designed for them.
“The Oregon USTA (United States Tennis
Association) coordinator vowed to get new courts in Dallas. We got the courts because we got so many kids to her all the time,” Christianson said, looking back at the success of our club program. “The two extra courts are so important to tennis, it’s for the JV team. There’s no place for them to play if we don’t have those two courts. You can’t have a JV team if you don’t have some place to practice.”
Other speakers during public comment worried the preferred solution of dual-purpose striping would only cause confusion between both sets of pickleball and tennis players as both are used to play within set layouts. Another pointed one court would far from suffice for tennis use. Through the summer months and into the fall, she said, there is a group of tennis players that meet on Thursday evenings to play that attracts up to 28 players that use all of the courts, high school and aquatic center.
Jennifer Ward, Parks and Recreation Manager, said the city could conceivably fit two tennis courts in the reconfiguration.
“But for now, if we were to swap them out, there would only be room for one tennis court. Two tennis courts was not an option examined, so the city does not have cost analysis for that option,” Ward said.
Councilman Terry Crawford observed, based on that night’s testimony, the combination striping was not a good solution.
“In my mind, I’m thinking to be equitable, we have two tennis courts that are used pretty extensively. That whatever our solution is, it should end with two tennis courts of good quality,” Crawford said. “Then moving pickleball to the other side of the street seems a reasonable thing as long as we have two tennis courts.”
City Manager Brian Latta then suggested the issue could be taken to the Buildings and Grounds Committee, have the conversation there. The committee could bring a solution and recommendation back to council, Latta concluded.
Mayor Brian concurred the issue needed more research and specialized information, tabling the discussion without a vote.
