Cleanup Continues At Fuel Spill Site In Yellowstone NP

Cleanup continues after a fuel pup trailer rolled onto its side in Yellowstone National Park last week and spilled gasoline.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the accident, which happened at about 4am Friday (August 19th) on US Highway 191 in the western side of the park, spilled about 4,800 gallons of gasoline onto the roadway and into a wetland adjacent to the highway.

While the wetland feeds into nearby Grayling Creek, there had been no reports of gasoline reaching the creek.

An EPA spokes-person says crews have been working to clean up fuel, pump contaminated water and excavate soil in and around the wetland.

A park spokes-person says Law enforcement cited the truck driver for failure to maintain control.