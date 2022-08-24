‘Clear the Shelters’ working to help pets find loving homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Clear the Shelters campaign is working to help pets find their furever homes throughout the month of August!

The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations are helping to find homes for pets in need.

Five shelters in south central Wisconsin are participating in the effort this year. In the three weeks so far, each shelter has found homes for the following number of pets:

Dane County Humane Society (Madison): 242 pets

Iowa County Humane Society (Dodgeville): 15 pets

Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center (Verona): 43 pets

9 Lives Rescue, Inc. (Madison): 59 pets

Kadlec Ranch Rescue (Janesville): 49 pets

Safe Harbor Humane Society (Kenosha): 134 pets

The Iowa County Humane Society is looking to give their furry friends a new home, and they’re asking for help to clear their shelter on Friday and Saturday. Kadlec Ranch Rescue is also holding an event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Janesville PetSmart at 2700 Pontiac Place to help pets get adopted.

Those who are interested in adoption can use the WeRescue app to browse for adoptable pets, ask shelters questions and submit applications.

Anyone who isn’t looking to adopt a pet but still wants to contribute in the Clear the Shelters event can donate! Donations can be made here, and 100% of donations go to shelters and rescuers in need.

Clear the Shelters has helped over 700,000 pets find their furever home since it began in 2015.

