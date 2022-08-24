CoD fans reveal necessary change that could save Warzone 2

The Warzone Season 5 update is bringing some hefty changes to Caldera, including volcanic activity at Peak, the hottest drop on the map.

On August 24, Warzone and Vanguard will receive its fifth and final season, Last Stand. As well as brand-new weapons, a reimagining of the original Showers Gulag, and the Operation Last Call LTM, players can also expect some drastic changes to Caldera.

Warzone Pacific’s Caldera map hasn’t exactly been the most loved, with many still longing for the return of Verdansk. However, the Season 5 update looks to make some big changes, which players may welcome.

With that said, let’s get into all of the changes coming to Warzone’s Caldera in Season 5.

Warzone Season 5 Caldera map changes

Volcanic eruption at Peak

In Warzone Season 5, players will notice that Caldera’s hottest drop spot will now be even hotter, as “the island’s Peak has been transformed by increasing volcanic activity.”

Hot lava will now be spilling from the top of Peak, so watch your step when fighting in and around the location, as it will do damage. Despite the hot magma, Peak’s Gondola is still in operation, meaning players can still ride it to the top of the mountain.

New Warzone Gulag

The Gulag is getting a refresh once again, but this time it’s much more familiar for veteran players. The Warzone Season 5 Gulag is a reimagining of the classic Showers Gulag from Verdansk, but with a volcanic theme.

As stated in the blog, “the two sides are nearly symmetrical, and you may enjoy a memory or two if you’re a veteran Call of Duty: Warzone player, so it’s all about player skill in determining who will deploy back into the match and who will be relegated to the dustbin of history.”

New lighting for Caldera

As well as all this, Caldera’s skies and lighting will also be getting a makeover, as the storm has cleared and the sun is shining through the clouds.

Players can expect more vibrant lighting on the map, with the sun beaming through the clouds creating cooling shades. As the bright sun has previously frustrated the community, the devs have made sure that the sun is “shining through the clouds” to make it less overpowering.

If you’re interested in finding out more about the Warzone Season 5 update, check out our pieces on the new Rage Serum Field Upgrade and Supply Box UAV.

Source: Call of Duty blog

Image Credits: Activision