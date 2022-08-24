Energy saving tips: 5 ways to ‘make the most’ out of National Grid’s proposed rebate

By running some simple checks before the cold weather kicks in to make sure water and heating are running as efficiently as possible, households can not only maximise the energy rebate but also help to reduce bills.

Mr Jenkins said: “A gas boiler typically consumes between 20 and 30kWh of energy when it’s running. So, get it serviced before winter to ensure it’s working efficiently.

“Your heating engineer may recommend a power flush or adding a magnetic filter to improve its efficiency. Bleeding your radiators and moving furniture away from them should help too.”

These measures often mean heating can run at lower temperatures and for less time, which will reduce energy consumption during peak hours.

Plan ahead

People can make sure they’re cutting energy use at peak hours by planning ahead.

The period between 5pm and 8pm typically sees Britons cooking and enjoying screen time, so another key tip is to make a diary of the evening, according to Mr Jenkins.

He advises people note down what appliance and devices they’re using and when, to figure out just how to reduce consumption.

He said: “For example, if you make lots of cups of tea in the evening, consider boiling the kettle once and filling a flask. or invest in an insulated kettle.

“If you frequently use your oven, you may find batch cooking cuts down your energy use at peak times without sacrificing hot evening meals.

However, for those who are not too good at planning ahead, Mr Jenkins highlights the importance of electric timers on sockets.

He said: “You may find using electric timers on some of your sockets helps to manage your peak-time energy use by automatically turning appliances on and off.

“These devices cost as little as £5 each but could help you save money in the long term.”