Estée Lauder Participates in Decentraland Metaverse Art Week 2022 With Exclusive Proof of Attendance Protocol

Estée Lauder will participate in Decentraland’s Metaverse Art Week from Aug. 24 through Aug. 28 with an exclusive Proof of Attendance Protocol (POAP) designed by Dr. Alex Box, renowned identity designer and one of the first women to pioneer the concept of Beauty Futurism.

Continuing to innovate at the intersection of beauty, art and technology, Estée Lauder’s POAP experience is inspired by the legacy of the brand’s visionary founder, Estée Lauder and incorporates the brand’s iconic cartouche.

“I am honored to be partnering with Estée Lauder for Metaverse Art Week. I’ve always been incredibly inspired by the brand’s iconic heritage, combined with a distinctly future-forward sense of exploration and achievement,” said Dr. Box. “The metaverse has limitless possibilities and opens up novel ways to express beauty.”

The Estée Lauder POAP by Dr. Box can be claimed at one of three different stations within Decentraland’s Art Week, including the Sculpture Garden, CashLabs Gallery and ArtNet location. Once the POAP is claimed, users will garner exclusive access to upcoming Web3 activations from the Estée Lauder brand.

“We are excited to bring our signature Estée Lauder experience to art lovers and Web3 enthusiasts at Decentraland’s Art Week,” said Stéphane de La Faverie, global brand president, Estée Lauder & Aerin Beauty and group president, The Estée Lauder Companies. “Innovation is at the heart of Estée Lauder and the metaverse represents a new frontier of exploration and creativity for the brand. Metaverse Art Week is a destination where Estée Lauder can fuse beauty, heritage, design and innovation in new ways and with new audiences.”

Extensive Virtual World Fair

Metaverse Art Week 2022 will showcase the latest technological innovations in digital art and design development through an extensive virtual world fair that brings the contemporary art world into further alignment with the emerging world of Web3. Metaverse Art Week 2022 aims to demonstrate the frontier of extended reality and the evolution of the visual internet.