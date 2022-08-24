Facebook is broken and spamming celebrity comments everywhere

Facebook is currently experiencing a bizarre bug that’s filling user feeds with endless posts from celebrity accounts. Multiple Verge staffers who attempted to use the social media network this morning experienced the same issue, where their main News Feed is flooded with minor posts sent to pages for artists like Lady Gaga, Nirvana, and The Beatles.

Users have been quick to take advantage of the the bug and are now sending memes to celebrities that they know will be shared far and wide. One widely shared image I’m seeing on my own feed features a picture of a turkey sandwich with the caption “If you see this share it to another celebrities Facebook page keep the turkey sandwich moving.” It seems everyone that follows that celebrity will then see the image.

As of 3:00AM ET reports of issues at the social media network are spiking on DownDetector, but as far as we can tell Facebook isn’t experiencing an outage, just buggy behavior. A status dashboard for Meta is reporting no issues as of this writing. A representative from Meta did not immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.

Developing…