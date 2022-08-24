GB News: Anthony Fauci blasted as ‘egomaniac’ ahead of his plans to step down





Dr Fauci has served as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for 38 years, however, he has confirmed he will leave both his positions in December. He said in a statement he wishes to “pursue the next chapter” of his career and that it had been “the honour of a lifetime to have led the NIAID”.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in the US Dr Fauci became the face of the nation’s response, frequently clashing with Donald Trump over the advice issued. Megyn Kelly gave her insight on what will happen to him post-retirement and his controversial reputation. She told Dan Wootton: “He’ll get hauled before Congress even though he’s leaving the post, he can be subpoenaed. “He will be subpoenaed once the Republicans likely take over the House of Representatives in November.

The Kiwi host called out the “huge international damage” supposedly caused by the Fauci response and the “pedestal” that many countries had placed him on. Dr Fauci was a big proponent of mask-wearing, social distancing and lockdowns, which did not go down well with some political factions. Ms Kelly continued: “He was placed up there like some sort of a God who was not to be questioned. “When you tried to question some of what he said, you would get called a conspiracy theorist, you would get blocked on Facebook or Google or Twitter.”