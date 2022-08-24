Categories Business Gene Simmons Clarifies His ‘Rock Is Dead’ Claim: ‘There’s a Lot of Good Talent Out There, but They’ll Never Get the Chance’ Post author By Google News Post date August 24, 2022 No Comments on Gene Simmons Clarifies His ‘Rock Is Dead’ Claim: ‘There’s a Lot of Good Talent Out There, but They’ll Never Get the Chance’ Gene Simmons Clarifies His ‘Rock Is Dead’ Claim: ‘There’s a Lot of Good Talent Out There, but They’ll Never Get the Chance’ Ultimate Guitar Source link Related Tags ‘They’ll, Ace Frehley, chance, claim, clarifies, dead, gene, gene simmons, Gene Simmons net worth, good, kiss, Kiss 2022, Kiss farewell tour, Kiss tour, lot’, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Rock, Simmons, talent By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Meta is developing technology for the metaverse right here in Pittsburgh Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.