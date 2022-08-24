Get ready to decode the future of Web3 with CoinDCX’s UNFOLD 2022

All eyes are on the Unfold event that is scheduled for August 26 – 28, 2022 in Bengaluru. As the 500+ attendees are getting ready to be a part of this big event, CoinDCX, one of India’s leading and most valued crypto company and the organiser of the event, and its partners, YourStory, India’s leading startup platform, Devfolio, hackathon experts, and Buidlers Tribe, Web3 native incubators, are busy curating an event that each participant would find unique and forward looking.

As expectations build up, CoinDCX seems to have lined up an ever impressive line of firesides, live pitches, deep dive panels, and masterclasses with topics to be taken by the most prominent industry speakers from the Web3 ecosystem including Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder, Polygon, Illia Polosukhin, Co-founder, NEAR, Shailesh Lakhani, MD, Sequoia India, Uri Kolodny, CEO, Starkware, Pratik Agarwal, Principal, Accel, to name a few.

CoinDCX has already set the pace of this revolution by introducing several innovative and relevant products for more than 12 million users. Continuing with this disruption, Unfold 2022 will ‘unfold’ the possibilities that exist in the Web3 space. With innovation as the core theme of the event, here are some of the questions that Unfold 2022 will address as the Web3 world looks towards sustainable innovation and growth.

How do we build a robust ecosystem for India to lead the evolving Web3 Space?

One of the most anticipated sessions at the event is the keynote by Sumit Gupta, CEO, CoinDCX, and Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder, CoinDCX, where they will share CoinDCX’s vision to build a robust ecosystem for India to lead the evolving Web3 space. They will also address important questions on the Web3 journey including: What is the roadmap to get there? What are some key challenges that need to be addressed? What drives them everyday to create the most innovative products making Web3 relevant and useful for their users, and opening new investment options for them.

What Innovations will drive the next wave of DeFi adoption?

Decentralised finance (DeFi) is changing the way people all over the world think about money faster than any previous financial revolution. Looking to expand on the next wave of its adoption, this panel featuring Francesco Renzi, CEO and Co-founder, Superfluid; Sameep Singhania, Co-founder, Quickswap; Niki Ariyasinghe, Global Head Of Partnerships, Chainlink Labs, will discuss the innovations bubbling under the surface and new models we can expect to see emerge over the next few years. It will look into the Open Financial System of the future and the innovations that will drive the mainstream adoption of DeFi.

How do you build Web3 for the world from India?

Very soon, India is expected to have both the largest number of retail crypto customers and the largest number of Web3 developers in the world. This panel featuring Aniket Jindal, Co-founder, Biconomy; and Yeshu Agarwal, Co-founder and CTO, Transak, will provide a unique vantage point to Indian Web3 entrepreneurs. As Web3 companies from India build for the world, this session will spotlight successful Web3 founders, the challenges they face, and playbooks for competing in the global arena.

How will gaming incorporate Web3 principles?

As gaming evolves from Web2 to Web3, gaming giants are looking to incorporate Web3 principles to benefit from blockchain, NFTs, and decentralised finance. This session featuring Alex Shalash, CEO, MetaENGINE; Sai Srinivas Kiran, CEO, MPL; Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Technologies; and Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO, Hike, explores the nuances of transitioning to Web3, by looking at the core tenets of Web2 gaming vs Web3 gaming, understanding in-game economies, and how traditional gaming giants are looking at Web3 and Metaverse.

How are blockchain dev tools evolving for the next phase of growth?

As blockchain technology expands its scope and dimensions, new challenges and approaches have emerged. This session featuring Uri Kolodny, CEO, Starkware; Illia Polosukhin, Co-founder, NEAR; and Sandeep Nailwal, Co founder, Polygon, aims to deep-dive into innovations expected from different blockchains, the associated trade-offs, opportunities and challenges. It will also look into the role India will play in the global blockchain story, and what it will take to be among the top five chains.

What’s the future of play-to-earn and other innovative Web3 game designs?

GameFi is one of the fastest growing segments in the video game industry. However, many of the play-to-earn games that exist right now are yet to reach the cult status and mass adoption seen by some of the mainstream games. Also, with some of the space’s most popular and promising titles having registered significant losses due to imperfections in their tokenomic structures, the future of play-to-earn clearly lies in sound tokenomics and better gameplay. This session featuring Gabby Dizon, Co-founder, Yield Guild Games hopes to decode the future of play-to-earn, and the GameFi economic model with a sustainability lens.

What are the dev tools and infra layers needed to bring the next wave of developers into Web3?

As Web3 programming becomes increasingly mainstream, the session featuring Prashant Maurya, CEO, Spheron; Aniket Gupta, Developer Relations, Alchemy; and Ganesh Swami, CEO, Covalent, will help decode current challenges faced by developers in Web2 and why they are looking to move to Web3. It will help decode the innovation required to enable developers to build in this space. The session will also focus on the white-spaces where tools are needed, and how these Web3 companies are planning to fill the whitespaces.

What are key forward-looking emerging trends with Web3 investing?

Web3 is potentially the biggest technological innovation since the advent of the internet, providing VCs with one of the most asymmetric upside opportunities in recent history. In an attempt to better understand the Web3 investing thesis and get a sense of key forward-looking emerging trends, this session featuring Hemant Mohapatra, Partner, Lightspeed; Pratik Agarwal, Principal, Accel; and Shailesh Lakhani, MD, Sequoia India, will cover investment theses, and early trends that investors and venture capitalists are excited about in this space.

How to design economies for crypto products with tokenomics?

As a central concept to crypto gaming, tokenomics is a fast emerging field in game design. However, it can often be complex and confusing given the rapid acceleration of this technology. No matter which chain and technology you use to create a token, it can be doomed to failure without properly designed token economics. This masterclass by Lisa JY Tan, author of Economics of Token Engineering, aims to explain the basics of the token design process, and it will serve equally well for those launching an ICO or have an existing product, concept or idea and want to integrate a token into it.