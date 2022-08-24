‘Her first word was Russia’ Putin top ally in patriotic tribute to daughter’s death – VID





Broadcasted on Russia’s state TV, Alexander Dugin spoke at his daughter’s funeral and said her first words as a child were “Russia” and “our empire”. His daughter, Darya Dugina, died last Saturday in a fatal car bombing in the outskirts of Moscow.

In the background, red roses and white flowers are seen behind the Russian ultranationalist as he paid tribute to his daughter. Dugin is seen wearing full black and clenching his fists in the attempt to emphasise his daughter’s devotion to “Russia”. The video, posted on Twitter by BBC correspondent Francis Scarr, read the caption: “Speaking at his daughter’s funeral, Alexander Dugin says “Russia” and “our empire” were among her first words as a child”. In another clip, posted by Mr Scarr, Alexander Dugin is also seen holding his arms while sitting next to his daughter’s coffin in the room which hosted the funeral.

In the background, again, a picture showing Darya Dugina is seen floating behind the coffin. The clip showing Dugin holding a speech was broadly commented on Twitter. Referring to Dugin’s words, a Twitter user @Noname37129231 pointed out: “She was born after the breakup of ‘our empire’ I think”. Another user @mbetka23 said: “Imagine what a sad home that was”. READ MORE: Putin left red-faced as Russian audience growing tired

“She lived for the sake of victory, and she died for the sake of victory. Our Russian victory, our truth, our Orthodox faith, our state”. Alexander Dugin is known for his full support for Putin, including his decision to invade Ukraine. Both figures, Dugin and his daughter, had for instance been previously sanctioned by UK and US for spreading inaccurate information amid Ukraine war. UK Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation had defined the daughter a “frequent and high-profile contributor of disinformation in relation to Ukraine and the Russian invasion of Ukraine on various online platforms”. Following the fatal car bombing, Russia’s Federal Security Service accused Ukraine of organising the murder with Russian Foreign Minister segue Lavrov warning: “I consider it a barbarous crime for which there can be no forgiveness”. Ukraine firmly denied the allegations from Moscow and Ukraine’s President Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, speaking on Ukraine television, said: “Ukraine has absolutely nothing to do with this. We are not criminal state like Russia, or a terrorist one”. READ NEXT:

