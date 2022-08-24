Categories
Celebrities

Here’s Every Person Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Have Dated — Like I Was Not Expecting Some Of These


Jen’s journey of love starts with David Cruz.

According to E!, they were high school sweethearts and together for 10 years.

After David, there was male model, Ojani Noa.

They got married in 1997…

After Ojani, there was Diddy.

They started dating in 1999.

But eventually broke up in 2001.

According to EW, they were together for 17 months.

According to People, they were married for less than a year and divorced in 2002.

Then there was Ben round #1.

They started dating in 2002.

After Ben, Jen married Marc Anthony in 2004.

After Marc, Jen was with another dancer, Casper Smart.

That brings us up to A-Rod.

According to People, Jen and A-Rod started dating in 2017.

They announced their engagement in 2019.

Which brings us up to modern day Ben and Jen, who got together in 2021.

And got married in Vegas last month in 2022.

Now let’s go through Ben’s dating history.

Ben’s first public GF was Cheyenne Rothman.

According to E!, they were high school sweethearts and dated for seven years.

Then there was Gwyneth Paltrow.

According to People, they started dating in 1997.

After Gwyn, we have Jennifer round one.

As we discussed earlier, they were together for two years before breaking up in 2004.

After Jen round 1, Ben got together with Jennifer Garner.

According to US Weekly, they got married in 2005.

And they separated in 2015.

After Jennifer Garner, there was SNL producer, Lindsay Shookus.

According to US Weekly, they started publicly dating in 2017.

…and they broke up in 2018 before getting back together and breaking up again in 2019.

Finally, we’re at Ana de Armas.

They went on A LOT of walks together.

That brings us up to Jen!

As discussed earlier, they started dating in 2021.

And they got married last month.

Good luck to them, and hopefully we’ll never have to do this BuzzFeed post again!



