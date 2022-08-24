‘Horrific!’ Commuters stuck for HOURS as Eurotunnel train evacuated underneath Channel





The nightmare incident inside the Eurotunnel affecting a Le Shuttle train forced passengers to evacuate on foot after they were stranded for hours.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle said in a tweet: “A train has broken down in the tunnel and we are in the process of transferring customers to a separate passenger shuttle via the service tunnel, to return to our Folkestone terminal. We apologise sincerely for this inconvenience.” BBC Brussels correspondent Jessica Parker said in a tweet: “Eurotunnel spokesperson says the broken down train had not actually broken down after all. But after alarms went off, investigations were needed. “Evacuated passengers were taken to Folkestone terminal while the ‘incident’ train is also now on its way out.” One Twitter user at the scene shared a video of passengers walking in the underground tunnel.

Several people on social media were reporting severe delays at Calais. Twitter user James Banks (@Tweetingbanksy) said: "Nothing says end of the holiday more than a four hour delay for Le Shuttle. Parfait! Very British car park here in France…dogs being walked in between the cars, rugby balls being thrown and lots of…'at least it's not raining chat'!" The Eurotunnel website said that passengers could expect delays of four hours from the Calais terminal and delays of two hours from the Folkestone terminal.

However, there were unconfirmed reports on social media of passengers who had been waiting far longer. This is not the first time the Eurotunnel has been hit with severe delays following a broken down train. In April, a freight train broke down, blocking one of the two tunnels. During that incident Eurotunnel detected a safety problem which could only be fixed inside of the tunnel before it could be returned to Kent. The Eurotunnel is 31 miles long and runs between Folkestone in Kent and Coquelles, near Calais, in France.