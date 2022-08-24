Hyundai Venue N Line to be Launched in Metaverse

Hyundai will soon be launching the new Hyundai Venue N Line. To build a superlative virtual experience for the thrilling new SUV, the company will launch the Hyundai VENUE N Line in Metaverse, in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience available on Roblox. Customers can download the Roblox app via the Play Store in just a few clicks using their mobile phones or laptops and gain access to a seamless virtual launch experience of the VENUE N Line.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “We have embarked on a journey to take our customer experiences Beyond Mobility by innovating and pushing the boundaries of usable technologies. As we move closer towards the introduction of our next blockbuster product offering – Hyundai VENUE N Line, we are pleased to announce this one-of-a-kind experience made available on Roblox to introduce this futuristic product through an immersive and unique car launch experience on the Metaverse. We are confident that this integration of the virtual and physical universe will establish a strong and long-lasting relationship with today’s tech-empowered generation. We are very excited for the adventurous events that will unfold during our Metaverse launch of Hyundai VENUE N Line.”

To provide users with an enthralling journey on the Metaverse, the launch will have various innovative media experiences including India Zone, Test Drive Track, VENUE N Line Zone, Showroom, Service Centre, Mini Game, Photo booth, Treasure Hunt and N Line Merchandise. Each of these will contain a host of immersive activities to provide the users with a distinctive and one-of-a-kind experience.

Users will also have the option to test drive Hyundai VENUE N Line on an oval road track, customize the car to their liking and even purchase and sell the car. Additionally, the Metaverse for Hyundai VENUE N Line launch will comprise many more sites that users will be able to spot and engage.

Users can directly reach the Hyundai Mobility Adventure in Roblox, from where they will be dropped near the event square. They can have easy access to the event tab and area and be a part of a one-of-its-kind future mobility experience in India.