Categories
Pets

In brief: Berkeley Humane waives pet adoption fees Saturday


BERKELEY

Local shelters are filled with available pets, so the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) is making it easy to find a dog, puppy, kitten or cat on Saturday.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.