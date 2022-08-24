Intel Raptor Lake CPU prices may be more expensive than 12th Gen

The first indication of what Intel Raptor Lake CPU prices may look like has finally arrived, and it doesn’t bode well for anyone hoping for a cheap upgrade. In fact, it looks like 13th Gen Core processor will be more expensive than their current generation counterparts.
Listings for 13th Gen Intel Core processors by a Canadian retailers were discovered by momomo_us, containing information on clock speeds, core counts, and Intel Raptor Lake CPU prices.
The best gaming CPU in the lineup, the Core i9 13900K commands an eye watering cost of $941 CAD (est. $725 USD / £615 GBP), while the more mainstream leaning Core i5 13600K can be had for a much more reasonable $427 CAD (est. $329 USD / £279 GBP).
WCCFTech compared the cost of 12th Gen Core chips from the same retailer, and found that Raptor Lake CPUs carried a 15-19% price hike. However, there’s every chance that these listings could contain placeholder pricing, and we should wait for an official word from team blue before coming to any solid conclusions.
