John Lennon’s sweary letter to Paul McCartney sells after 17-day bidding war

The pair who were part of the most famous band in the world famously fell out back in the 70s and the three page letter was an example of that.

The angry letter was written in November 1971, which happened to be 18 months after the infamous band split.

Lennon was apparently furious with McCartney over an interview with music magazine Melody Maker.

John Lennon. Credit: ScreenProd / Photononstop / Alamy Stock Photo

A representative for Gotta Have Rock and Roll Auction House, Dylan Kosinski, has now confirmed that the letter sold on Saturday (20 August) for a whopping $70,000 (£59,000).

The amount was made up of a winning bid of $56,000 (£47,000), plus a buyer’s premium of $14,000 (£12,000).

Paul McCartney. Credit: MARKA / Alamy Stock Photo

An excerpt from the letter reads: “It’s all very well playing ‘simple, honest old’ human Paul in the Melody Maker, but you know damn well we can’t just sign a piece of paper.

“You say ‘John won’t do it’. I will if you’ll indemnify us against the tax-man!’…

“As I/we’ve said many times – we’ll meet you whenever you like. JUST MAKE UP YOUR MIND…

Credit: Gotta Have Rock and Roll

“You said under no condition would you sell to us, and if we didn’t do what you wanted, you’d sue us again and that ‘Ringo and George are going to break you John’, etc., etc.

“Now I was quite straight with you that day, and you tried to shoot me down with your emotional ‘logic’.

Credit: Gotta Have Rock and Roll

“If you’re not the aggressor (as you claim), who the hell took us to court and s***t all over us in public?…

“Who’s the guy threatening to ‘finish’ Ringo and Maureen, who was warning me on the phone two weeks ago? Who said he’d ‘get us’ whatever the cost? As I’ve said before – have you ever thought you might possibly be wrong about something?”

Credit: Gotta Have Rock and Roll

John concluded: “No hard feelings to you either. I know we basically want

the same, and as I said on the phone and in this letter, whenever you want to meet, all you have to do is call. All you need is love, Power to the people, Free all prisoners, Jail the Judges, Love and peace, Get it on, and rip ’em off!

“P.S. The bit that really puzzled us was asking to meet WITHOUT LINDA AND YOKO.