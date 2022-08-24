Kate Garraway praises GMB co-star for support ‘in darkest of times’ amid Derek’s operation

A source told the publication that the former lobbyist had an operation on his kidneys, branding the surgery “another hammer blow for poor Derek”.

The source revealed: “He is giving the fight against Covid his absolute all, but his kidneys have suffered some pretty serious damage.

“Doctors explained there was no alternative but to operate. Of course, Kate and the family are worried, but she’s been reassured the procedure itself is routine.

“Everyone has everything crossed, and Kate is being her usual stoical self and keeping everything running, business as usual, on the home front.”