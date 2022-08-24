Kim Liked A Tweet Slamming Her Paris Robber For “Gaslighting” Her After He Said She Should’ve Been “Less Showy” With Her Wealth

The heist occurred at the Hôtel de Pourtalès in France, where Kim had been staying for Paris Fashion Week. Roughly $10 million worth of jewelry was stolen by the masked men — all of whom were in their 60s and 70s — after they broke into her room, tied her up, and duct-taped her mouth and eyes shut.
Opening up about the traumatic experience years later, Kim recalled fearing that she’d be sexually assaulted and murdered before begging the French concierge — who was also bound and cuffed — to tell the robbers to spare her life for the sake of her children back in the US.
“I kept on looking at the concierge because I didn’t know who he was, and I’m like, ‘What is happening? Are we gonna die?’” she said during an interview with David Letterman in 2020. “‘Just tell them I have children, like I have babies, I have a husband, I have a family… I have to get home.’”
The following year, it was revealed that the intruders had been able to execute the heist after studying the reality star’s social media posts for two years. Ever since, Kim — who didn’t sustain any physical injuries, but was left mentally scarred by the attack — completely changed the way that she documents her life online.
Earlier this week, one of the robbers in question, Yunis Abbas, sat down with Vice News for a tell-all interview about the heist, during which he showed absolutely no remorse — despite admitting that they’d left Kim “traumatized.”
“I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool, in that episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. I thought, She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all,” said the 67-year-old, who spent 22 months in prison before being granted early release on health grounds.
When asked if he felt guilty about the heist, Yunis said: “Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care,” before adding, “Of course she must have been traumatized. I don’t doubt it.”
He went on to blame Kim for the stunt altogether, insisting that she should’ve been a “little less showy” with her wealth toward “people who can’t afford it”.
“I went on the internet and I saw her jewelry. I saw her ring. I saw that she showed it everywhere,” he said. “We knew this information through social media.”
Yunis also detailed the attack itself, revealing that while he “stayed downstairs,” two of his colleagues went up with the concierge — whom they “overpowered” and tied up — to go to Kim’s room.
He went on to reveal that Kim’s assistant mistakenly rang the US emergency number, 911, instead of the French police, meaning that he and the other intruders had time to escape. However, Yunis was ultimately caught after traces of his DNA were left behind when he tied the guard up.
In the days since Yunis’s interview went live, readers online have been outraged by his lack of remorse toward Kim.
“Nothing will make what he did okay. He’s given that woman serious trauma. No matter how rich she is, what he did was evil,” one person wrote.
“she has to live with PTSD her entire life. i’m sorry i don’t think any woman deserves to have that experience no matter how upset you are at America’s crisis of wealth distribution,” tweeted another.
And now, Kim — who initially remained silent when the interview was released — has subtly weighed in on the conversation herself, quietly liking a post on Twitter that accused Yunis of “gaslighting” her.
“imagine gaslighting a woman into believing the trauma she received was her own fault. shame on you @VICENews for even giving them the publicity and air time,” read the tweet in question.
Similarly, several Twitter users questioned why Yunis was being given such extensive airtime by Vice News.
“kinda disgusting that VICE interviewed him. Horrified that he’s just walking the streets. You don’t have to be a big Kardashian stan to realize how messed up this is,” one person wrote.
“So Vice did an interview with a robber involved with Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris. It’s lowkey disgusting to do that,” echoed another.
“We live in a world where a thief who took someone hostage gets interviewed bc it was a high profile victim,” wrote a third.
