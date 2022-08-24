Live from the Sydney Cloud and Datacenter Convention

Today we are reporting live from the Sydney Cloud & Datacenter convention at Luna Park in Sydney.

You can attend by registering here.

Live coverage:

Cloud & digital identity from the Minister

NSW Minister of Customer Services & Digital government Victor Dominello was at the event. He explained how his number one priority is digital identity.

Within digital government and digital identity, he sees many opportunities for the cloud and data centre sectors.

“Cloud computing is going to underpin everything we do in the future, and the privacy settings need to be in place”, said the Minister.

In particular, the minister pointed to moving education data into the NSW Services app will be extremely useful. Not too far away, you will be able to have your cybersecurity certifications loaded and verifiable.

With this education being incorporated, he sees it as an opportunity to collate information about the state’s skills base, which will help in planning ways to alleviate the skills shortage.

“We have a vision for NSW to be the digital state, with security and trust at the heart of it all. Partnerships with the cloud & datacenter industry will be essential”



More coverage coming shortly.