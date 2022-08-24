London Liverpool Street on lockdown as City police rush to ‘life-threatening’ stabbing





Officers have launched an investigation after a man reported stab injuries at 4.15am in central London. He was rushed to hospital where he is in a “life-threatening conditon”. City of London Police have put in cordons in Bishopsgate, which affects the exit from Liverpool Street station.

They warned commuters the cordons would stay in place into the “morning rush hour”. Chief Inspector Tom Fisher, from the City of London Police, said: “Officers are investigating after a man self-presented with a stab wound at 4.15am on Wednesday 24 August 2022. He was taken to Royal London Hospital where he is currently in a life-threatening condition. “Cordons are currently in place on Bishopsgate while enquiries are ongoing.”

Police said the cordon is “affecting the exit from Liverpool Street station and the cordons are likely to remain in place into the morning rush hour. “Commuters using Liverpool Street Station will need to leave the station via other exits while the cordons remain in place.” A bus lane on the A10 in Bishopsgate has been blocked as a result of the ongoing police investigation. Morning rush hour commuters are also facing chaos on the central line after a fire alert at Bank Station prompted no service between Liverpool Street and Marble Arch and severe delays on the rest of the line.

It comes after six homicides were reported in the capital in less than a week, including the stabbing of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in Greenford, west London. London Mayor Sadiq Khan suggested a spate of violent crime in the capital was due to longer days, school holidays and summer heatwaves. He insisted that London is a safe city, but has “one hand tied behind my back” in efforts to combat a spate of summer violence.

The Mayor of London said the public were “caught in the crossfire” of Government policy decisions, after six suspected murders in just four days. He said: “One homicide is a homicide too many, and one victim of crime is one victim of crime too many, but I feel like over the last six years I’ve had one hand tied behind my back because of austerity. “We’ve lost 21,000 officers, the Government has now said it will replace them with 20,000 officers when our population has gone up. “We’ve had cuts in youth workers, in youth services, in after-school clubs, in services councils provide because of the choice made by the govt and it is Londoners who are caught in the crossfire.” Asked if London is still safe, he said “it is” because gun crime, knife crime, knife injury, those injured by knives under the age of 25, moped crime and burglary was down, and “compared to last year teenage homicides are down by more than 68 percent”. Mr Khan added: “That’s no consolation though if you’re the victim of crime or a bereaved family which is why I’m determined to make sure that we make more progress as well.” MORE TO FOLLOW