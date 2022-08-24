Maryland Love Connection: Jimmy and Becca Reed – University of Maryland Athletics

Becca Pang (Gymnastics, 2009-12) and Jimmy Reed (Baseball, 2010-13) grew up about as far apart from each other as possible. Becca hails from Hawaii, a day-long trip from Maryland area airports. Jimmy grew up in the shadow of our nation’s capital, near the University of Maryland’s campus. They likely would have never met if their athletic careers had not brought them to College Park.

Yet Becca’s gymnastic talents and Jimmy’s aptitude on the baseball diamond saw their collegiate careers at Maryland overlap for three years. So, naturally, they didn’t officially meet until the winter of that third year.

In quintessential Maryland fashion, Jimmy formally introduced himself to Becca in a College Park staple; RJ Bentley’s. The relationships Jimmy had made with members of the gymnastics team opened the door for his first conversation with Becca.

“Jimmy was good friends with a couple of my teammates,” Becca said.

“I remember I didn’t know who he was at first, but one of my teammates was like, ‘Oh, he’s a baseball player, he’s fine!’. So after meeting, I heard great things about him from my teammates who are friends with him,” She continued. “He asked for my number that night and we started talking from there.”

Jimmy looks back on their first conversation fondly.

“It wasn’t that I was nervous,” Jimmy recalled. “It was just, you know when you meet someone new and you are interested in them, you want them to be interested in you, too. So I was hopeful that she was interested in me, but I wouldn’t say that I was nervous.”

“(Jimmy didn’t use) a one-liner or a pickup line or anything like that. We met, and then after that I felt like I kept running into him … and then we would meet up for lunch when we could and we started talking a lot,” Becca said.