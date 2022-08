Microsoft Disputes Sony’s Concerns About Call Of Duty Ownership

In a 27-page document related to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft attempts to refute Sony’s concerns that PlayStation Call of Duty players would switch to Xbox.

Sony recently claimed to CADE, Brazil’s regulatory committee, that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and by extension Call of Duty, would strongly influence consumers console buying choices. Microsoft responds to those claims in a new document, as reported by VGC, Microsoft states that Sony was the only company surveyed that made such claims. Microsoft also argues that Sony is “resentful” of competing with Game Pass and wants to squash any potential competition to its business model.



<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Marina%20Bay%20Grand%20Prix%20Flythrough%20-%20Call%20of%20Duty%3A%20Modern%20Warfare%20II”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”Publisher Asset”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/08\/08\/16472cb6-9498-4d4c-af02-105ab36f589c\/trailer_cod_F1map_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/08\/08\/16472cb6-9498-4d4c-af02-105ab36f589c\/trailer_cod_F1map_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/08\/08\/16472cb6-9498-4d4c-af02-105ab36f589c\/trailer_cod_F1map_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/08\/08\/16472cb6-9498-4d4c-af02-105ab36f589c\/trailer_cod_F1map_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/08\/08\/16472cb6-9498-4d4c-af02-105ab36f589c\/trailer_cod_F1map_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/08\/08\/16472cb6-9498-4d4c-af02-105ab36f589c\/trailer_cod_F1map_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″> You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter \/iframe>“,”480”:”



















Now Playing: Marina Bay Grand Prix Flythrough – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Microsoft deputes Sony’s claim that Call of Duty is in a class of its own when it comes to mass market video games, using Sony itself as a counter-example. The document argues that even though PlayStation has a massive set of loyal followers, it cannot be considered as a separate market from other video game consoles. Similarly, though Call of Duty has a large audience, it cannot be considered outside of competition with other titles.

Additionally, Microsoft claims that Sony, as well as other companies with gaming subscription models, have their own means for competing with Game Pass and that players see subscription services as one method for paying for games. Finally, Microsoft reaffirms that Call of Duty will continue to be available on PlayStation and states it would be unprofitable to remove Call of Duty from PlayStation, because it would have to pull PlayStation users to Xbox, rather than just letting them continue to purchase games.

Microsoft announced its intended acquisition of Activision Blizzard in a turbulent time for the massive publisher. In July 2021, the state of California filed an anti-discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard. This kicked of a flurry of worker organization and continuing court drama. Microsoft did agree to recognize an Activision Blizzard union after the acquisition goes through. Because of the acquisition’s size, and possible anti-trust concerns, it has already received scrutiny from regulatory agencies across the world.