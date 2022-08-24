Microsoft Disputes Sony’s Concerns About Call Of Duty Ownership

In a 27-page document related to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft attempts to refute Sony’s concerns that PlayStation Call of Duty players would switch to Xbox.
Sony recently claimed to CADE, Brazil’s regulatory committee, that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and by extension Call of Duty, would strongly influence consumers console buying choices. Microsoft responds to those claims in a new document, as reported by VGC, Microsoft states that Sony was the only company surveyed that made such claims. Microsoft also argues that Sony is “resentful” of competing with Game Pass and wants to squash any potential competition to its business model.