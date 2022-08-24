PAUL SORVINO’S last film “THE RIDE” to premiere in Los Angeles OCT 19th The Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills

We are proud and honored to release Paul Sorvino’s final Motion Picture, “The Ride”. “Working with such an incredible actor was a gift to our film, Paul’s millions of fans will enjoy this final film” — The Filmmaker, Producer Jessica Roszko

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Film star Paul Sorvino who passed away at age 83 on July 25, 2022, has left us with one more film. THE RIDE, which stars Sorvino and his wife Dee Dee Sorvino, Dean Cain and DB Sweeney, and is the final on screen performance of the career of PAUL SORVINO.

THE RIDE will have a Los Angeles Premiere on Wednesday Oct 19, 2022, at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills located at 8556 Wilshire Blvd. Beverly Hills,

The Filmmaker, Producer Jessica Roszko said, “We are proud and honored to release Paul Sorvino’s final Motion Picture, “The Ride”. Paul’s scenes were filmed in Jacksonville Fl. “Working with such an incredible actor was a gift to our film, Paul’s millions of fans will enjoy the final scenes from such a giant in the film industry.”

ABOUT “THE RIDE”



Actress Savanah Joeckel who plays Angela Jones is abandoned and consequently abused. A caring priest Dean Phillpe (Father Matthew) gives her the foundation to face seemingly impossible future events. Strong and jaded she chooses to wed a weaker partner the man-child Mark Justice (Laz Jones).

Pursuing her career in law is challenging. Angela works non-stop. Her journey lands her working for an evil abuser boss subjecting her to similar hardships she faced as a child. She endures long hours, a sadistic boss all while dealing with an insecure underachiever spouse. But, she holds it together . . . with wine and anxiety pills. Then she discovers she is pregnant. Angela cracks under the pressure and all hell breaks loose.

Starting with a horrific accident, running over a young child. She does the unthinkable and leaves him for dead. While running she is faced with obstacles the biggest of which is dealing with past traumas, self-worth and crippling cynicism. At the end of her rope Angela is lured in by her sleazy boss who says he will save her. What’s the answer? Run or fight? The blurred battle between good and evil and right and wrong unfolds on her ride.

Now Angela is dealing with two murders yet somehow she manages to push through. She is helped along the way by her two lawyers played by Dean Cain and Traci Newman (Mark and Sharon Smith). She is also encounters Paul Sorvino (Papa Paulie) who delivers a heartwarming final performance. Her attorney, Sharon ends up being the mother she never had in the end giving her advice and getting her to avoid trial as they come up with a plot to frame her boss for it all.

Angela emerges strong, successful, and fully independent. At that moment she is faced once again with the possibility of losing it all.