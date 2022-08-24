PICTURE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares Heartbreaking Family Loss

Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill turned to social media to share a difficult family loss, asking fans to help honor his great-grandfather, who has died.

The 14-year-old actor, who plays Tate Dutton on the smash hit Paramount Network show, posted a picture of himself and his great-grandfather on his Instagram page on Saturday (Aug. 20), writing, “Today was my Great Grandpa Robin’s funeral, and tomorrow is his celebration of life.”

“Pour a cold one out for one helluva guy!” Merrill requests, adding the hashtags #grandpa, #greatgrandpa, #rip, #restinpeace and #oneofthegoodones.

Fans and social media followers offered up a groundswell of supportive words, condolences and prayers for Merrill and his family.

It’s been a trying period of time for the young actor and his family. Merrill turned to Instagram in late July to post a picture of his beloved Parson Russell Terrier, Betty White, after she had suffered injuries in an attack from a pit bull.

Merrill posted on Instagram again on Aug. 17, updating fans on his dog’s status.

“Betty update: she is cone-free and back to getting into trouble,” he wrote. “She managed to climb up onto a dresser (she’s part mountain goat) and eat one of my mom’s earrings. She had the good sense to spit out the hook.”

“Her hair is growing back nicely and her scars won’t hamper her modeling career,” the young actor added. “Thank you all for your prayers and kind thoughts. I felt the love and I know Betty did too!”

Yellowstone‘s much anticipated Season 5 began filming on location in Montana in mid-May, and Merrill has since posted several updates from the area.

Yellowstone Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13.

Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country’s comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

