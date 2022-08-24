PIXELYNX Music Metaverse™ Platform Names David Clark-Joseph Vice President of Investments

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via CryptoCurrencyWire – PIXELYNX , the music metaverse™ gaming platform founded by groundbreaking electronic musicians and technology visionaries Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, announced today their appointment of David Clark-Joseph to the position of Vice President of Investments.

David most recently served as VP of Strategic Investments at Liberty Gaming, where he laid the foundation for a Web3 pro league for head-to-head guild competition. Prior to joining Liberty Gaming, David served as CFO & VP of Corporate Development at Distributive, Corporate Development & NFTs at Kraken Digital Asset Exchange, Mergers & Acquisitions at Mitel Networks, and held strategy and investment leadership positions at Bild Alternative Investments, and American Fiber Packaging. David started his career in finance and strategy at NCR Corporation. He holds an MBA from The Ohio State University and a JD from Florida State University College of Law.

“David brings with him a wealth of experience across Web3 that will be invaluable to the continued success of PIXELYNX,” said Inder Phull, CEO and Co-Founder of PIXELYNX. “The potential for music to evolve in the metaverse can’t be understated and David will play a key role in building and nurturing this emerging ecosystem.”

“I’m thrilled to join PIXELYNX,” said Mr. Clark-Joseph. “Web3 will be the way fans can access the experience economy, and PIXELYNX is extremely well positioned to bring performers and fans through that gateway.”

Mr. Clark-Joseph will be based in Seattle, Washington.

About PIXELYNX

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull, a music metaverse futurist. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Its debut mobile game, ELYNXIR, will be out later this year.

