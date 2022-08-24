Portwell Launches New Compact Embedded Board with Rich I/O and Expansion Interfaces Ideal for IoT Market

New PEB-9785VG2A-A, based on 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors,

Features DDR4 up to 16GB, 12x USB, 2x 2.5GbE and Triple Display up to 4K

these processors can support low-latency and time-sensitive applications, and have the power to run multiple workloads, including AI and deep learning applications, on a single platform.” — Jack Lam, Senior director of product marketing

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, a Titanium Partner of Intel® Partner Alliance and an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA® Partner Network (NPN), announces PEB-9785VG2A-A, a compact embedded board powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processors (formerly Tiger Lake-UP3) and featuring dual 2.5GbE RJ45 equipped with Intel Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) and Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) technologies for real-time computing and control capabilities.

According to Antony Lee, American Portwell’s senior technical program manager, the new PEB-9785VG2A-A features a multiple I/O and expansion interface including up to 12x USB—4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 on-board pin header, 4x USB 2.0 on-board pin header, 2x USB 2.0 ports on rear I/O and 2x Micro USB 2.0 connectors—2x 2.5GbE RJ45, 1x M.2 Type M 2280/2260 (PCIe), 1x M.2 Type M 2280 (SATA 3.0), 1x M.2 Type E 2230. Other features include 1x DDR4 SO-DIMM up to 16GB; triple display up to 4K resolution (via Intel® Iris® Xe graphics); on-board TPM 2.0. “And all encased in a compact 130mm (L) x 150mm (W) x 1.5mm (H) frame,” Lee confirms. “It is ideal for applications such as Medical Instrument, Automated Test Equipment, Industrial Automation, Energy management, Autonomous Robot Control, Kiosk, Video/Audio Control, and IoT Edge devices, among others.”

A Balance of Performance and Responsiveness



Jack Lam, American Portwell’s senior director of product marketing, believes that, within its compact design, the new PEB-9785VG2A-A “delivers a balance of performance and responsiveness in a low-power platform, powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, built on the Intel 10nm process, utilizing third generation FinFET technology.

“Engineered to deliver for IoT markets,” Lam adds, “these processors can support low-latency and time-sensitive applications, and have the power to run multiple workloads, including AI and deep learning applications, on a single platform. So,” he continues, “not only does PEB-9785VG2A-A provide a plethora of USB interfaces for high speed data transfer or acquisition application need, but our customers also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the long-life support of 10+ years inherent with the product.”

About American Portwell Technology



American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and a Titanium Partner of the Intel Partner Alliance and an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN). American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.