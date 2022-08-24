Putin threatens ‘powerful response’ as Ukraine braces for Independence Day rocket barrage

“Our flag is everywhere – from the frontline, where our warriors beat the enemy, to capitals on all continents, and it means one thing everywhere: humanity.

“I am grateful to everyone who defends true values. I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who, since February 24, has chosen the path of struggle for what makes life real: for freedom, for independence.”

As Ukraine braces for a Russian onslaught, Governments and leaders from around the world responded in solidarity to its latest Independence Day.

In Downing Street, the door to Number 10 was last night framed with an arch of yellow sunflowers – Ukraine’s national flower – and blue lilac.