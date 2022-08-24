Ram Brazil, Shows Off Yellowstone-Themed Pickup At Festa do Peão de Barretos!

The American neo-Western drama television series Yellowstone set a pay TV audience record in the United States. Now available in Brazil on Paramount+, the show follows the story of the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, commonly called “the Yellowstone”.

Hugh Dutton (left) and Kevin Costner (right) on the set of “Yellowstone”. (Ram).

The plot revolves around family drama at the ranch and the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, the Yellowstone national park, and developers. Amid divergent alliances, unresolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with its borders.

Ram 3500 on the set of “Yellowstone”. (Ram).

With its public and media success, the agricultural universe, and authentic North American style, the Ram Truck brand has been an early supporter of the show. In an unprecedented initiative in Brazil, Ram and Paramount have announced that they will exhibit a Ram Heavy Duty pickup inspired by the iconic vehicle of John Dutton, the protagonist of the show played by Kevin Costner, during the Festa do Peão de Barretos, the biggest cultural event in Latin America.

Anyone who watches Yellowstone knows that Costner’s character has an inseparable partner: his Ram 3500. It is just one of the Ram pickups that appear on screen during the show. With that in mind, Ram and Paramount set up an “Instagrammable” space with a model similar to that of the protagonist, for fans of the brand to feel part of this universe. And the stage could not be different: the Festa do Peão de Barretos, in the interior of São Paulo.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton on the set of “Yellowstone”. (Ram).

The event is currently going on (August 18th through 28th) and is the first time in two years that the event has returned to a 100% in-person format and promises to be more successful than ever.

“We are constantly investing in interesting and captivating partnerships for our audience. Now, we have joined one of the series that most represents the Ram style with the festival that is the face of the brand. For sure, those who love our pickup trucks will love this activation and, of course, the news to come”, says Breno Kamei, Director of Ram South America.

2022 Ram 3500 Laramie Crew Cab 4×4 with Yellowstone livery. (Ram).

“Paramount’s licensing portfolio in Brazil is constantly developing and with key partners in building the business. The announcement of yet another partnership, this time with two such strong names in the market, Ram and Yellowstone, only reinforces how our country has a strategic position for Paramount’s business in the region,” comments Victor Fonseca, Vice President. of Paramount Latin America Licensing.