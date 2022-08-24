Roblox’s Formula Apex shows the platform is racing into the future

Roblox’s Formula Apex, a new racing game that lets users race on famous tracks around the world, shows the high potential for quality racing games with solid driving mechanics on the Roblox platform. The forthcoming game from Project:Apex is now available for Robloxians to trial in early access.

“Formula Apex is a high-octane tour of real and fictional racetracks across the globe…and the pages of history. Will you become the fastest racer in every era?” Roblox tweeted from its official Twitter account along with a video showcasing the game.

The game features classic cars and real circuits, depicted in a realistic form rarely seen in Roblox.

“Drive around detailed circuits with 5 distinct eras of formula racing,” according to the Formula Apex description. “Featuring Istanbul Park, Hockenheim, Baku, the old venue of Magny Cours and the fictional Japanese circuit of Saitama. Experience crash damage, pit stops and great mobile support.”

Some of the designs include iconic cars such as the Williams FW43 and the Ferrari SF70h.

The game is still in early access, but has more than 32,322 likes and 5.2 million visits. The developers will debut the game’s fourth content update on August 26, which will feature the Winter Park circuit. It’s “a purpose-built circuit which hosted its first race in 2014, and final in 2021,” according to the Project:Apex Twitter account.

Formula Apex stands apart from other games on the platform because of its solid emphasis on design. The cars look almost real, which is in keeping with the changing aesthetics on the platform, as it moves to attract older audiences.

As part of this push, Roblox recently introduced a materials overhaul. The upgraded systems make materials look more realistic and include more realistic-feeling features, such as mimicking the feeling of driving on specific substances like dirt or gravel.

Game physics, including those of racing games, seem to be particularly interesting to Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki. He discusses them on the Roblox blog as far back as 2011, where he says:

“Just as most video games today use a general purpose graphics engine, in the future all video games will be based on general purpose physics simulators. This is the dream of ROBLOX, where every piece of the game participates in physics simulation.”

